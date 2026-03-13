Coffee
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Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Discontinued
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HD8751/88
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine HD8751/88
User Manual Philips Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine HD8751/88
Espresso machine descaler
My Saeco/Philips espresso machine does not grind the coffee beans
My Philips/Saeco espresso machine's coffee pucks are watery.
Coffee temperature of my Philips Espresso Machine is not warm enough
My Philips Espresso Machine does not turn on
My Philips Espresso Machine displays "Empty ground container" while it is empty
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