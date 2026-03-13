ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

Support

Saeco InteliaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8751/88

Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine HD8751/88

  • PDF file, 52.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine HD8751/88

  • PDF file, 3.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you