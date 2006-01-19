ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

Philips Saeco XelsisSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8946/01

Multi-beverage, multi-user

With the Saeco Xelsis coffee machine every family member can enjoy his or her favorite coffee. Thanks to the unique multi-user function up to 6 personal user profiles can be created and for each profile up to 9 beverages can be personalized

See all benefits

with full automated dual cleaning milk carafe

Multi-beverage, multi-user

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Mirror Stainless Steel

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

Personalize your coffee in 6 user profiles

Personalize your coffee in 6 user profiles

This Saeco espresso machine comes with 6 customizable profiles that memorize your personal preference for different coffee drinks. This makes it very easy to get a perfect tailor-made cup of coffee although you are not the only one using the machine.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories