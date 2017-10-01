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  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
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  • Designed to last

Discontinued

Viva CollectionKettle

HD9351/92

Designed to last

Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.

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Full stainless steel with extra-large lid opening

Designed to last

  • Metal

  • Spring lid

  • Light indicator

  • 1.7 L

Save up to 64% energy with the cup indicators

Save up to 64% energy with the cup indicators

The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.

Flat heating element for fast boiling

Flat heating element for fast boiling

A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. 25% larger than regular Philips metal kettle HD9320