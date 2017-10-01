Discontinued
HD9351/92
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.
Metal
Spring lid
Light indicator
1.7 L
The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.
A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
25% larger than regular Philips metal kettle HD9320