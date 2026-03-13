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Viva Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionKettle

HD9351/92

Viva Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 526 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Kettle

  • PDF file, 333.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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