Haircare
All series
Compact Care Hair dryer
Discontinued
Support
HP8112/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (3)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you