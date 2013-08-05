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Discontinued

Compact Care Hair dryer

HP8112/00

Easy care for your hair

The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair.

See all benefits

Easy care for your hair

  • 1100W

  • 3 flexible speed settings

3 flexible speed settings for careful drying

3 flexible speed settings for careful drying

This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.

Cold air setting for gentle drying

Cold air setting for gentle drying

A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

Concentrator focuses the airflow

Concentrator focuses the airflow

The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in a more precise styling and quick drying.

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