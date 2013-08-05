Search terms

Compact Care Hair dryer

HP8112/00
  • Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair Easy care for your hair
    The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair. See all benefits

      Easy care for your hair

      • 1100W
      • 3 flexible speed settings
      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.5 m
        Voltage
        220 V
        Wattage
        1100 W

      • Features

        Cool Shot
        Yes

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Peach

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Nozzle

