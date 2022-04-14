Haircare
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Hairdryer
Discontinued
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HP8270/00
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (5)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the Cool Shot function on my Philips Hair Dryer do?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
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