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Discontinued

Hairdryer

HP8270/00

Healthier drying with innovative sensor

The Philips ActiveCare hair dryer is equipped with the unique TempPrecision™ Sensor, that measures the hair temperature and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair.

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Drying your hair with care

Healthier drying with innovative sensor

  • 2300W

  • TempPrecision sensor

  • Ionic Care

  • 6 speed/ temperature settings

100% protection from overheated hair with TemPrecision

100% protection from overheated hair with TemPrecision

The unique TempPrecision™ Sensor measures the temperature of the hair while drying and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair so the hair is kept in a healthy condition full of shine. The LED light on top of the dryer always indicates, when the sensor is switched on.

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

The ceramic element issues far infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

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