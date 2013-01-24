Healthier drying with innovative sensor
The Philips ActiveCare hair dryer is equipped with the unique TempPrecision™ Sensor, that measures the hair temperature and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The unique TempPrecision™ Sensor measures the temperature of the hair while drying and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair so the hair is kept in a healthy condition full of shine. The LED light on top of the dryer always indicates, when the sensor is switched on.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The ceramic element issues far infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles
Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The filter of this hairdryer at the back of the dryer can be removed for cleaning. It also keeps hair from being trapped in the dryer. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.
Professional 2300W for great styling results
