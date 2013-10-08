Discontinued
HP8605/00
Natural looking curls with hair protection
Looking for curls that are easy to manage and feel natural, without the damage and dryness? CurlControl curl iron with a 25mm barrel for natural looking curls features a protective ceramic care coating and variable temperature to suit your hair type
25 mm barrel
130- 200 C temperature
Ceramic coating
With the barrel diameter of 25 mm you can achieve a trendy curly look by creating natural looking, loose curls like no effort went into it.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
Rheostat wheel with 8 heat settings (from 130 to 200°C) allows you to choose the temperature that suits your hair type