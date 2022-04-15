Haircare
All series
Curler
Discontinued
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HP8605/00
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (4)
Can I use my Philips Curler on short hair?
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself
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