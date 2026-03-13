Avance Collection Cooking Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2099/90
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Cooking Blender
Eco passport Philips Avance Collection Cooking Blender
All (4)
Are the Philips blender parts dishwasher safe?
My Philips blender displays “Hot” and stops working
How to cook plain rice porridge and bean milk in my Philips cooking blender?
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Ingredients stick to the sides of my Philips blender jar
My Philips blender will not switch on
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender