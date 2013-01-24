Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Avance Collection

Cooking Blender

HR2099/90
4 Awards
  • Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Cooking Blender

    HR2099/90
    4 Awards

    Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

    Blend and heat for soups, smoothies, sauces and more See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD2,498.00
    Find similar products

    Avance Collection Cooking Blender

    Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

    Blend and heat for soups, smoothies, sauces and more See all benefits

    Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

    Blend and heat for soups, smoothies, sauces and more See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD2,498.00
    Find similar products

    Avance Collection Cooking Blender

    Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

    Blend and heat for soups, smoothies, sauces and more See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all blender

      Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

      Hot and cold blending

      • 1100 W
      • 40 auto-cook
      • 2 L glass jar
      Chef selected 40 different recipes with automatic cooking

      Chef selected 40 different recipes with automatic cooking

      40 favourite home-made recipes for you to get inspired and try new delicious dishes.

      4 Preset automatic cooking programs (20~25 min)

      4 Preset automatic cooking programs (20~25 min)

      We’ve included four pre-set programs that offer you perfect results within 25 minutes.

      Manual cooking mode for your own cooking control

      Manual cooking mode for your own cooking control

      Manual cooking mode with adjustbale time and temperature (60 °C, 80 °C or 100 °C)

      Large heat-resistant jar in scratch-proof glass

      Large heat-resistant jar in scratch-proof glass

      The heat-resistant jar is made of scratch-proof glass for hot and cold use. It holds 2 full liters with a working capacity of 1.5 liters.

      ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

      ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

      Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.

      3 speeds - illuminated light ring

      3 speeds - illuminated light ring

      3 different speed control with illuminated light ring, Pulse and Ice Crushing function.

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

      Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

      All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Powerful 1100W power

      Powerful 1100W power

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        4
        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        2  L
        Cord length
        1.25  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        1100  W
        RPM blender (max)
        37,000  rpm
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Effective capacity
        1.5  L

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Heat resistent glass
        Material of main body
        Plastic (PP)

      • Accessories

        Included
        Recipe booklet

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        190x220,5x 420,5  mm
        Weight of product
        4.4  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.