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  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine
  • Blender 3000 Series, Mini Blender, Blender 3000 Series Mini, Blender 3000 Mini, Mini Blender 3000, HR 2512, HR2512/00, HR2512/90, HR251200, HR251290, HR2512_00, HR2512_90, Serpentine

3000 Series MiniPhilips Blender

HR2512/00

Mini in size, mighty in power

With Philips Mini Blender 3000 Series, you can blend your smoothies and sauces easily thanks to long-lasting motor. The parts are easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and compact enough to store in the cupboard.

See all benefits

Blend silky smoothies and delicious sauces

Mini in size, mighty in power

  • Long-lasting motor

  • Compact design and easy storage

  • Quick cleaning

ProBlend technology for smooth blends

ProBlend technology for smooth blends

ProBlend technology combines long-lasting motor, sharp blades, and ribbed jar for perfect blending results. Enjoy smooth blends with no lumps.

Blend smoothies and more with long-lasting motor

Blend smoothies and more with long-lasting motor

The long-lasting ProBlend motor circulates all ingredients evenly for better blending. Blend smoothies and more with long-lasting motor.

Sharp blades to crush and blend smoothly

Sharp blades to crush and blend smoothly

The sharp ProBlend blades cut food into finest pieces for smooth drinks and sauces.

Technical Specifications

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