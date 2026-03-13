Food Preparation
All series
3000 Series Mini Philips Blender
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HR2512/00
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All (2)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working
Contacting Philips
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