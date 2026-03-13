Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR3658/01
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UK Declaration of Conformity
Eco passport Philips Avance Collection Blender
All (2)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Why does frozen fruit not blend properly in my Philips Blender?
My Philips blender will not switch on
My Philips blender is not working
Contacting Philips
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