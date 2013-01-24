Home
Avance Collection

Blender

HR3658/01
1 Awards
  • 50% finer blending* 50% finer blending* 50% finer blending*
    Avance Collection Blender

    HR3658/01
    1 Awards

    50% finer blending*

    With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet. See all benefits

      • 1400 W
      • ProBlend 6 3D
      • 2 L glass jar
      Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

      Finer blending of fruits and vegetables, thanks to our 1400W motor.

      Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

      We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended – so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

      Up to 35000rpm

      35000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies.

      2-liter glass jar, so you can make smoothies for everyone

      Everyone loves a good smoothie – so our glass blender jar holds up to 2 liters, so you can make smoothies for the whole family (or to save some for later).

      Virtually unbreakable tritan tumbler jar

      Make your smoothie directly in the drinking tumbler and take it with you! Our blender comes with a sturdy 600ml drinking tumbler, to make smoothies directly in the tumbler and that easily fits in your bag or backpack.

      Manual mode with variable speeds

      From gentle blending for soft fruits to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our variable manual speed options.

      Preset program dedicated to making smoothies

      Smoothies preset program made easy for homemade smoothies.

      Dishwasher safe blender jar

      All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe - except for the blade unit, which can be easily rinsed clean. The base can be wiped clean if needed.

      Detachable blades for easy rinsing

      To clean the blender blades, simple detach them from the blender jar and rinse. However, the blades cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher, to preserve their sharpness.

      2-year guarantee

      You enjoy a 2-year warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      Prepare small quantities quickly with mill attachment

      Whether it is grinding nuts, spices and beans instantly, or preparing small quantities of baby food and dips. The mill attachment makes time consuming processes much easier.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • LED display
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed
        • Power-on light

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        Max 2  L
        Power
        1400  W
        RPM bowl (max)
        35000  rpm
        Voltage
        200 - 230  V

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Metal

          Awards

          • Independent lab testing compared to Philips Avance HR2195
          • Test conducted by independent consumer research agency among 100 consumers based on 4 weeks home placement test in Germany and Korea

