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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Packaging photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01
  • Packaging photograph Philips Avance Collection Blender HR3658/01

Discontinued

Avance CollectionBlender

HR3658/01

50% finer blending*

With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet.

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Inspires 80% of users to consume more fruit & veg*

50% finer blending*

  • 1400 W

  • ProBlend 6 3D

  • 2 L glass jar

Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

Finer blending of fruits and vegetables, thanks to our 1400W motor.

Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended – so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

Up to 35000rpm

Up to 35000rpm

35000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Independent lab testing compared to Philips Avance HR2195

  2. Test conducted by independent consumer research agency among 100 consumers based on 4 weeks home placement test in Germany and Korea