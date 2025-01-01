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Sonic electric toothbrush6800 series

HX3792/02

L4L

Multi-dimensional oral care in a smart way

Displays everyday brushing performance with build-in smart screen. Gentle on gums with new gum pro mode and advanced pressure sensor ring for oral health. Clean with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head for an exceptional brushing experience.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Remove up to 99.9% more plaque*

Multi-dimensional oral care in a smart way

  • Smart screen

  • Advanced sonic technology

  • Pressure sensor ring

  • 5 brushing modes

Smart screen for an instant brushing performance check

Smart screen for an instant brushing performance check

The built-in smart screen provides instant feedback on your brushing pressure, duration, battery life, and even the notification of when to replace the brush head. One click to master key messages for better brushing habits without installing an app.

Our technology brings you an effective yet gentle clean

Our technology brings you an effective yet gentle clean

Our unique sonic sweeping motion is carefully calibrated to create gentle microbubbles that reach deep between the teeth. 31,000 brush strokes per minute** gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Pressure sensor ring helps protect your teeth

Pressure sensor ring helps protect your teeth

Your Philips Sonicare is equipped with an advanced sensor that measures the pressure you apply while brushing. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will provide immediate feedback to indicate that you need to adjust the pressure. This feedback is given by a light ring with orange color at the bottom of the handle.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. When used with G3 Premium Gum Care brush head in Clean mode, vs. manual tooth brush; in a lab study, actual results may vary

  2. In Gum Pro mode or White mode