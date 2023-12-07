ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

Sonic electric toothbrush 6800 series

Support

Sonic electric toothbrush6800 series

HX3792/02

L4L

Sonic electric toothbrush 6800 series

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 7 December 2023

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • version: 5
  • PDF file, 664 kB
  • 16 December 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you