Electric toothbrushes
All series
Sonic electric toothbrush 6800 series
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HX3792/02
L4L
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User Manual - English
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (1)
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
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