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Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque4-pack brush heads

HX9044/85

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

The brush head for deep cleaning

Tackle plaque head on with this deep-clean replacement brush head from Philips Sonicare. Designed especially to remove plaque, you'll quickly enjoy whiter, brighter teeth while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.

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Gently remove up to 10x more plaque*

The brush head for deep cleaning

  • Removes 10x more plaque

  • 100% whiter teeth in 3 days*

  • Medium soft

  • 70% bio-based plastic**

Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this brush head's soft-touch head enhances the bristle motion to comfortably reach more areas and remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Up to 100% more stain removal in 3 days***

Up to 100% more stain removal in 3 days***

Our deep clean brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days.***

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis

  3. after 3 days in White + mode vs. a manual toothbrush

  4. Except for Philips One