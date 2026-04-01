HX9044/85
The brush head for deep cleaning
Tackle plaque head on with this deep-clean replacement brush head from Philips Sonicare. Designed especially to remove plaque, you'll quickly enjoy whiter, brighter teeth while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.
Removes 10x more plaque
100% whiter teeth in 3 days*
Medium soft
70% bio-based plastic**
Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this brush head's soft-touch head enhances the bristle motion to comfortably reach more areas and remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Our deep clean brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days.***
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
vs. a manual toothbrush
allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
after 3 days in White + mode vs. a manual toothbrush
Except for Philips One