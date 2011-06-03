Discontinued
HX9342/02
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
5 modes
2 brush heads
Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode