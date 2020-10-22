Discontinued
Support
HX9342/02
Discontinued
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair