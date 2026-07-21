Headphones
All series
Noise Cancelling Headphones
Discontinued
Support
NC1/00
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Localized commercial leaflet - English
EU Declaration of conformity - English
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How do Philips noise cancellation headphones work?
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
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