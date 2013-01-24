Ergonomic deluxe memory foam cushions for long-haul comfort

Materials used for the Fidelio NC-1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and optimal sound performance. The ear cushions are crafted with memory foam, which moulds it self perfectly to the shape of your ears. Not only does it provide ideal ergonomic fit but also enhances the headphone’s noise cancellation performance. The outer cushion is a combination of fabric and soft protein leather, which perfectly reduces both ear surface pressure and heat build up. These elements make NC-1 an extremely wearable and comfortable companion for long-haul journeys.