Discontinued
NC1/00
Hear nothing but first class sound
Enjoy superior noise cancellation with the Fidelio NC1. All you get is uncompromised high fidelity sound, minus the noise. Compact foldability and long-wearing comfort make it the best sound companion on long haul or daily commutes.
High resolution audio
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Compact folding
Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the Fidelio NC-1 keeps working with or without the battery to consistently deliver Fidelio's superior high-fidelity audio – in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply turn off the ANC and continue on your sound journey.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, right down to the most minute details.
Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with the ANC on but without any music playing. Our Fidelio noise cancelling technology greatly minimizes hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.