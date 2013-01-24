Hear nothing but first class sound
Enjoy superior noise cancellation with the Fidelio NC1. All you get is uncompromised high fidelity sound, minus the noise. Compact foldability and long-wearing comfort make it the best sound companion on long haul or daily commutes. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Fidelio NC-1 uses a feed-forward and feed-backward active noise cancellation (ANC) solution, which means there are 4 microphones implemented inside and outside the ear cans to capture noise for advanced processing. The feed-forward ANC (mic outside the ear can) covers a wider bandwidth of frequencies, while the feed-backward ANC (mic inside the ear can) provides fortified noise cancellation. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and to a deeper extent for optimized music enjoyment in any environment.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, right down to the most minute details.
The noise cancellation feature of the Fidelio NC-1 is specially tuned with optimal sound performance in mind. Challenging the perception that noise cancelling headphones cannot deliver high performance sound, the NC-1 is engineered to deliver the best audio quality whether you’re in a quiet or noisy environment.
The Fidelio NC-1’s lightweight, slim and compact foldable construction in a stylish design makes it the perfect travel companion. With multiple ways of folding the headphones, you can decide how the headphones can fit efficiently in your travel bag or even in the pocket of airline seats.
With the in-line control and mic, you can easily switch between your music and phone calls. Fidelio’s superb noise cancellation lets you enjoy crystal clear calls even in bustling environments.
The Fidelio NC-1’s standalone acoustic chamber ensures that sound is not affected by its components for active noise cancellation. Every natural sound detail is isolated and precise, dynamic bass is intact – without any compromising on sound clarity.
Materials used for the Fidelio NC-1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and optimal sound performance. The ear cushions are crafted with memory foam, which moulds it self perfectly to the shape of your ears. Not only does it provide ideal ergonomic fit but also enhances the headphone’s noise cancellation performance. The outer cushion is a combination of fabric and soft protein leather, which perfectly reduces both ear surface pressure and heat build up. These elements make NC-1 an extremely wearable and comfortable companion for long-haul journeys.
Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the Fidelio NC-1 keeps working with or without the battery to consistently deliver Fidelio's superior high-fidelity audio – in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply turn off the ANC and continue on your sound journey.
Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with the ANC on but without any music playing. Our Fidelio noise cancelling technology greatly minimizes hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.
Enjoy 30 hours of ANC play time and unlimited music and talk time
