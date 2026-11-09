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PPM3311DB/90
Why is there an obvious electric shock sensation when using PPM3311 Neck Massager?
Can PPM3311 Neck Massager be used outside the recommended ambient temperature range?
Can I bring PPM3311 Neck Massager on the plane?
Can I use PPM3311 Neck Massager while it is charging?
When I wake up with a stiff neck, can I use PPM3311 Neck Massager for massage?
Does the extension strap on the PPM3311 Neck Massager have massage and heat functions?
Why does PPM3311 Neck Massager have some noise during it working?
Is PPM3311 Neck Massager too tight to wear?
Why does PPM3311 Neck Massager automatically stop working after 10 minutes of massage?
Why does PPM3311 Neck Massager have a rubber smell and the product smell is relatively strong?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair