PPM3311DB/90
Double care for the neck
Designed to relieve neck pressure, it combines micro current massage and warm compress. Anti-bow pattern can strongly support the chin, with neck support. Various modes and intensities are available, which is suitable for different users.
EMS microcurrent massage
2 hot compress levels
Flexible support structure
The newly created V-shaped anti-duck structure incorporates EMS massage and hot compress. While massaging, it helps you straighten your cervical spine and sit upright, creating a multi-functional massage experience.
The area close to the chin adopts a newly created V-shape, which is ergonomically designed and fits the curve of the chin. Support your chin steadily to prevent excessive bowing and reduce pressure on your head and neck.
The built-in curved elastic support rack can give the head a good assistance after wearing this motorcycle. Hold the chin to prevent excessive bending and relieve stress.