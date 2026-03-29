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2000 Series Semi Automatic Espresso Machine with Capsule Handle

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2000 SeriesSemi Automatic Espresso Machine with Capsule Handle

PSA2218/50

2000 Series Semi Automatic Espresso Machine with Capsule Handle

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Manuals & Documentation

Dual handles enables you get a cup of delicious coffee quickly on busy weekday morning by capsule handle, or you can immersively enjoy every step of Espresso making on leisure time.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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