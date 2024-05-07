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  • Dual Handles for Busy and Leisure
  • Dual Handles for Busy and Leisure

2000 SeriesSemi Automatic Espresso Machine with Capsule Handle

PSA2218/50

Dual Handles for Busy and Leisure

Dual handles enables you get a cup of delicious coffee quickly on busy weekday morning by capsule handle, or you can immersively enjoy every step of Espresso making on leisure time.

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Dual Handles for Busy and Leisure

  • Capsule handle

  • Professional brew

  • Creamy froth

  • Default grinding volume

Bean powder and capsule handle*, fulfill different needs

Dual handles enables you get a cup of delicious coffee quickly on busy weekday morning by capsule handle*, or you can immersively enjoy every step of Espresso making on leisure time

Professional pump and waterway make stable brew pressure

Powerful and stable pressure can fully penetrate the powder, a cup of delicious Espresso with irresistible taste and aroma can be always delivered easily.

System of PID +NTC achieve precise temperature control

Temperature control system with PID+NTC can control the water temperature precisely when brewing to enable perfect coffee taste.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Suitable capsule is Original sereies of Nespresso and Nesspresso series of Starbucks which ths size is dia 3.7cm*H 2.8cm, others are unapplicable.