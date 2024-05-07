PSA2218/50
Dual Handles for Busy and Leisure
Dual handles enables you get a cup of delicious coffee quickly on busy weekday morning by capsule handle, or you can immersively enjoy every step of Espresso making on leisure time.
Capsule handle
Professional brew
Creamy froth
Default grinding volume
Dual handles enables you get a cup of delicious coffee quickly on busy weekday morning by capsule handle*, or you can immersively enjoy every step of Espresso making on leisure time
Powerful and stable pressure can fully penetrate the powder, a cup of delicious Espresso with irresistible taste and aroma can be always delivered easily.
Temperature control system with PID+NTC can control the water temperature precisely when brewing to enable perfect coffee taste.
Suitable capsule is Original sereies of Nespresso and Nesspresso series of Starbucks which ths size is dia 3.7cm*H 2.8cm, others are unapplicable.