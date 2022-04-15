Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 300 Electric shaver
Discontinued
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S300
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User Manual - English
All (2)
Product Usage and Results (2)
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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