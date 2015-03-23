Discontinued
S300
Hygienic clean shave for confidence
Only Philips S300 series shaver offers imported CloseCut shaving system that gives you a better and more hygienic shaving experience.
Imported Shaving Head
CloseCut
Washable
CloseCut shaving system, imported from Netherland, gives you a clean shave.
The floating heads improve the closeness when shaving.
The reflect action improves the closeness when shaving.
Awards
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.