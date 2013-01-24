Home
Shaver series 300

Electric shaver

S300
3 Awards
    Hygienic clean shave for confidence

    Only Philips S300 series shaver offers imported CloseCut shaving system that gives you a better and more hygienic shaving experience. See all benefits

      Hygienic clean shave for confidence

      with imported CloseCut Shaving Heads

      • Imported Shaving Head
      • CloseCut
      • Washable
      Imported shaving heads

      Imported shaving heads

      CloseCut shaving system, imported from Netherland, gives you a clean shave.

      Follows the curves of your face with floating heads

      Follows the curves of your face with floating heads

      The floating heads improve the closeness when shaving.

      Follows the curves of your face with Reflex action

      Follows the curves of your face with Reflex action

      The reflect action improves the closeness when shaving.

      Rinse under tap water after every use for better hygiene

      Rinse under tap water after every use for better hygiene

      Rinse under tap water after every use, convenient and hygienic.

      One global quality standard across markets

      One global quality standard across markets

      Philips one quality standard meets different requirements across markets, covered by a 2 year global warranty.

      Long lasting for up to 2 years

      Long lasting for up to 2 years

      Within 2 years, you always could enjoy the outperformed shaving results. We advise you to replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      The design reflects the latest trend

      Continues Philips Iconic design, combining latest fashion elements, finer grip.

      Seamless, smooth, streamline

      Strict quality requirements in processing and assembling enable to embody the innovative design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Design

        Color
        white and black
        Knob
        white

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator on adapter
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless operation
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Shaving time
        Up to 20 minutes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Maximum Power Consumption
        1  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.1W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

