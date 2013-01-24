Hygienic clean shave for confidence
Only Philips S300 series shaver offers imported CloseCut shaving system that gives you a better and more hygienic shaving experience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hygienic clean shave for confidence
Only Philips S300 series shaver offers imported CloseCut shaving system that gives you a better and more hygienic shaving experience. See all benefits
Hygienic clean shave for confidence
Only Philips S300 series shaver offers imported CloseCut shaving system that gives you a better and more hygienic shaving experience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hygienic clean shave for confidence
Only Philips S300 series shaver offers imported CloseCut shaving system that gives you a better and more hygienic shaving experience. See all benefits
CloseCut shaving system, imported from Netherland, gives you a clean shave.
The floating heads improve the closeness when shaving.
The reflect action improves the closeness when shaving.
Rinse under tap water after every use, convenient and hygienic.
Philips one quality standard meets different requirements across markets, covered by a 2 year global warranty.
Within 2 years, you always could enjoy the outperformed shaving results. We advise you to replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
Continues Philips Iconic design, combining latest fashion elements, finer grip.
Strict quality requirements in processing and assembling enable to embody the innovative design.
Accessories
Design
Ease of use
Power
Service