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Lumea Precision IPL hair removal system
Discontinued
Support
SC2006/11
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User manual - English
Declaration of Conformity
All (1)
Why do I need the Lumea precision (facial) attachment?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
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