Lumea Precision

IPL hair removal system

SC2006/11
1 Awards
      The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

      for smooth skin at home

      • For use on body and face
      • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
      • Lifetime 140.000 light pulses
      • Cordless design
      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth every day.

      Effortlessly effective

      Effortlessly effective

      Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

      Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 women.

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for very dark skin.

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, belly and arms.

      Cordless convenience

      Cordless convenience

      Lumea's unique cordless design is perfect for maximum reach and ease of use.

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

      Precision attachment for safe facial treatment

      Precision attachment for safe facial treatment

      The precision attachment is equipped with an extra integrated light filter and enables a safe and convenient application on the upper lip, chin and sideburns. It can also be used on other sensitive areas on the body, such as the underarms, the bikini area and hard-to-reach areas.

      Bigger body attachment for fast treatment

      Bigger body attachment for fast treatment

      Bigger body attachment for fast treatment on large areas like legs.

      Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

      Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

      Main application mode enables sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/> 140,000 flashes

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Legs
        • Arms
        • Belly
        • Bikini
        • Armpits
        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Sideburns
        • Upper lip

      • Attachments

        Precision attachment (2cm2)
        For safe application on face
        Body attachment (4cm2)
        For use below the neckline

      • Items included

        Charger
        Multi voltage charger
        Instructions for use
        • Quick Start Guide
        • User manual
        Storage
        Pouch

      • Power

        Charging time
        100 min
        Running time
        Minimum 370 flashes
        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        Safety ring system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Application time

        Lower leg
        8 min
        Armpit
        1 min
        Bikini line
        1 min
        Face areas
        1 min

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For convenient application
        Step and Flash
        For treatment on curvy areas
        Corded / cordless use
        Cordless

