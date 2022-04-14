Discontinued
Support
SC2800/00
Discontinued
My Philips VisaBoost does not work anymore
How often should I use VisaBoost?
Should I use any products after a VisaBoost treatment?
I feel my VisaBoost probe is hot, is it safe?
How often should I use Philips VisaBoost?
Can I use Philips VisaBoost on all areas of my face?
I am not sure if Philips VisaBoost is suitable for my skin
How should I hold my Philips VisaBoost?
Can I use my favourite serum or gel with VisaBoost?
How long should I charge Philips VisaBoost?
Will VisaBoost damage my skin and is VisaBoost safe to use?
How should I clean my Philips VisaBoost?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair