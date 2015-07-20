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Enhance the absorption for better skincare benefit
The new Philips VisaBoost Ultrasound Facial Moisturizer helps your skin absorb skincare products better and faster, enhances skincare efficacy, reveals refreshed moisturized revived skin from inside out!
Absorption Booster
Advanced Dual Action
Ultrasound and Vibration
The Dual Action System combining Ultrasound and Vibration has been especially designed to help skincare products be better absorbed into the deep layer of skin, where they can achieve maximum effect for healthy & dewy skin today and tomorrow.
Ultrasound waves instantly dissolve skincare products into micro-molecules which are more easily transported into your skin's epidermis, stimulate skin's metabolism and encourage skin's natural renewal process.
300/second vibration gently massages skin and stimulates micro-circulation, which further boosts absorption of skincare products and delivers a healthy glow continuously.