Discontinued
Support
SC6240/02
Discontinued
Why should I first use VisaCare sensitive tip?
How many passes should I make on one skin area with VisaCare?
What should I do before I start using Philips VisaCare?
Should I cleanse my face before or after VisaCare use?
What is the difference between the VisaCare models?
How should I treat my face after Philips VisaCare use?
How does the VisaCare technology work?
Is Philips VisaCare suitable for men?
Can I use VisaCare if I recently had plastic surgery?
Can I combine Philips VisaCare with waxing/epilating?
Can I combine Philips Visacare with a beauty treatment?
How can I combine VisaCare with my VisaPure?
Can I use both Philips VisaCare and Philips Lumea?
What happens if I stop using Philips VisaCare?
How is VisaCare different from a salon treatment?
Can I combine VisaCare with scrub cream/peeling chemical peels?
Can I combine Philips VisaCare with a face mask?
Is Philips VisaCare suitable for my skin?
Can I use VisaCare when I have moles/rosacea etc?
Can I combine Philips VisaCare with sunbathing?
I have trouble using VisaCare on my forehead and cheeks
How long does a Philips VisaCare treatment take?
How do I clean my Philips VisaCare?