Discontinued
SC6240/02
Firmer feeling, more youthful looking skin
Invigorate and maintain your skin's natural youthful look with VisaCare's Dual Action Air Lift & Exfoliation system. Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal.
Skin resurfacing treatment
with Sensitive and Normal tip
Philips VisaCare Microdermabrasion stimulates the resurfacing process of the skin for smoother, firmer feeling, visibly radiant skin.
93% of women tested reported instantly smoother feeling skin. 84% agree their skin looks more radiant, 84% noticed their skin looks healthier*.
Massages the skin, encouraging blood circulation, while removing dead skin cells, allowing for natural cell renewal.
Awards
Independent test results on 75 consumers at 4 weeks treatment, UK 2014