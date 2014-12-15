The exfoliating tip stimulates the cell renewal process

The exfoliating tip gently removes part of the stratum corneum (the upper layer of the skin) and thickens the epidermis (the second layer of the skin) unveiling skin that feels smoother and looks radiant. It gently nudges away roughness and flakiness more effectively and controlled than manually possible. Skin is stimulated to renew cells. For a firmer feel in 4-6 weeks time.