Discontinued
SCF310/12
Designed for Comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
with milk storage cups
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.