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Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump

SCF310/12

Designed for Comfort

Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

Designed for Comfort

  • with milk storage cups

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

Easy manual operation

The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.