Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set
Comfort and protection
The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.
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Suggested retail price: HKD134.00
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Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set
Comfort and protection Ultra comfortable breast shells Collect excess breast milk
Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.
Protect sore nipples
Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.
The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping
The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping. They come with ultrasoft silicone backing cushions.
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Protection against
Cracked nipples
Yes Sore nipples
Yes
Material
Backing cushions
Silicone
What is included
Ventilated breast shells
2
pcs Non-ventilated breast milk saver shells
2
pcs Ultrasoft backing cushions
2
pcs
Development stages
Stage
0 - 6 months
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This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the contents entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and / or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.
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