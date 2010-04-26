ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Alternative Product Photograph

Discontinued

Philips AventBaby Bottle Trainer Kit

SCF683/07

Baby's first step to using a cup

Designed to be gentle on baby's gums, the Philips Avent bottle trainer SCF683/07 with a soft, non-spill drinking spout

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy-grip handles for bottles

Baby's first step to using a cup

  • 9oz

  • Variable Flow Nipple

Easy to grip, removable handles

Easy to grip, removable handles

Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

Soft non-spill drinking spout

Soft non-spill drinking spout

Replace the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums

Replace nipple with the soft spout

Replace nipple with the soft spout

Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 