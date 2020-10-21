Discontinued
Support
SCF683/07
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
What material is my Philips Avent bottle made of?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Why are Philips Avent bottles not transparent?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
What material is my Philps Avent bottle made of?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair