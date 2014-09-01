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Discontinued

Philips AventSpout Cup

SCF753/10

Sip, no drip

The Philips Avent new BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no spill. The soft non-slip handles ensure easy grip for little hands and the hard spout is bite resistant. Easy for your child, convenient for you.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Easy transition from bottle to cup

Sip, no drip

  • Sip no drip

  • 9oz/260ml

  • 12m+

  • Hard spout

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

.

Angled spout mitigates head tilting

Angled spout mitigates head tilting

The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

This cup is made from BPA free material

This cup is made from BPA free material

This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 