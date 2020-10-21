Discontinued
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Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I fill the Philips Avent cup with fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks?
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Why does my Philips Avent Cup scale differ from the packaging?
Are Philips Avent cups compatible with other Avent products?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to clean and sterilize my Philips Avent sippy cups
How to (dis)assemble the Philips Avent Sip No Drip cup
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair