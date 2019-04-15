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Discontinued

UpBeatBluetooth headphones

SHB3595WT/10

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.

See all benefits

Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • 6 hrs playtime

Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

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