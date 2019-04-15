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  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    3000 series Bluetooth headphones

    SHB3595BK/10

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.

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    3000 series Bluetooth headphones

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    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
    • In-ear
    • 6 hrs playtime
    Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

    Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

    Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

    Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

    Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

    Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

    Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

    Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

    Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

    Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

    Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

    The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

    Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

    Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

    Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

    Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

    Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

    Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.

    Lightweight Neckband Design

    The lightweight neckband design ensures you can wear comfortably for longer time, without messing up your hair or pressing on your head

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • Handsfree
      • HFP
      • HSP

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34.6  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      19.4  cm
      Gross weight
      1.715  kg
      Height
      18.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 87 12581 75797 4
      Nett weight
      0.5736  kg
      Tare weight
      1.1414  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Width
      16.8  cm
      Height
      8.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.1434  kg
      Gross weight
      0.3783  kg
      Tare weight
      0.2349  kg
      GTIN
      2 87 12581 75797 1

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      7  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 75797 7
      Gross weight
      0.0459  kg
      Nett weight
      0.0239  kg
      Tare weight
      0.022  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      1.35  cm
      Width
      2  cm
      Depth
      1.18  cm
      Weight
      0.01145  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 3 sizes ear caps
    • USB charging cable
    Badge-D2C

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