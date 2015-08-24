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Discontinued

Headphones

SHE3200PP/00

Rich bass, clear sound

Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3200 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass and clear sound. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.

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Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

Rich bass, clear sound

  • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back

  • Earbud

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

Flexi-Grip design for durability

Flexi-Grip design for durability

A soft, flexible part connecting the housing and the cable, protects the cable connection from damage even if bended heavily.

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