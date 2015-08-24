Discontinued
SHE3200PP/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3200 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass and clear sound. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
A soft, flexible part connecting the housing and the cable, protects the cable connection from damage even if bended heavily.