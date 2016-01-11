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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3705PK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
White
White

Big beats, pumping bass

Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

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Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

Technical Specifications

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