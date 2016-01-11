Discontinued
SHE3705PK/00
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.