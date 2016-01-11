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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3705WT/00

Big beats, pumping bass

Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

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Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

Technical Specifications

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