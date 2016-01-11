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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3855RG/00

Bright beats, punchy bass

Stylish Philips Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S.

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High quality vacuum metalized matt finishing

Bright beats, punchy bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.

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