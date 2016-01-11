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  • Bright beats, punchy bass Bright beats, punchy bass Bright beats, punchy bass

    Headphones with mic

    SHE3855SG/00

    Bright beats, punchy bass

    Stylish Philips Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD209.00

    Headphones with mic

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    Bright beats, punchy bass

    High quality vacuum metalized matt finishing

    • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
    • In-ear
    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

    Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.

    Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

    Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

    Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

    Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

    Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

    A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.

    Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

    Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

    An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

    Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

    Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

    Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

    Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

    Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

    Philips Chromz in-ear headphones house powerful speakers in a compact design to ensure a perfect fit with clear sound with big bass.

    Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

    Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

    To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency response
      12–22 000  Hz
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Voice coil
      CCAW
      Speaker diameter
      8.6  mm
      Sensitivity
      107  dB
      Maximum power input
      20  mW
      Impedance
      28  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      symmetrical
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      38  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      21  cm
      Gross weight
      1.371  kg
      Height
      15  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70932 0
      Nett weight
      0.312  kg
      Tare weight
      1.059  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      17.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Height
      6  cm
      Nett weight
      0.039  kg
      Gross weight
      0.138  kg
      Tare weight
      0.099  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 25970 70932 7

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.2  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70932 3
      Gross weight
      0.037  kg
      Nett weight
      0.013  kg
      Tare weight
      0.024  kg

    • Accessories

      Eartips
      3 sizes: S, M, L

    • Design

      Color
      Silver grey

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