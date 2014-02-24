Discontinued
SHE3905PK/00
Rich bass
Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.
Pink
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.