ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph

Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE3905PK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
Silver
Silver
White
White

Rich bass

Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.

See all benefits

Music and calls sound better with oval sound tube

Rich bass

  • Pink

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips