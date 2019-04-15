Discontinued
SHE4305BL/00
Feel it. BASS+
Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.
12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.
Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.
An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.