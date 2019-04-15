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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE4305BL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Feel it. BASS+

Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.

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Feel it. BASS+

  • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

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